“Don’t Repeat Mistake of 1971”,Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh once again warned Pakistan on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and said that he has advised Pakistan not to repeat the mistakes of 1965 and 1971.

Reminding Pakistan about 1971, and the creation of Bangladesh, Singh said that Pakistan should remember “what will happen to PoK” if they think of attacking India. Rajnath Singh was speaking in Jaipur in an event to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of BJP’s ideological inspiration Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.