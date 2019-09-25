‘Hot’: Sonakshi Sinha’s vacation pictures

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is on her vacation. The actress who has been subjected to heavy trolling for her ignorance about the Indian epic ‘Ramayana’has been spending vacation in Maldives.

The actress has shared some pictures from Maldives on Wednesday. She posted photos on social media handle Instagram just before bidding goodbye to the popular travel destination. The photos give a panoramic view of the Jumeirah Vittaveli resort.

Sonakshi captioned two of the pictures with sunset emojis. “Saying goodbye to Maldives always breaks my heart a little… this time a little more thanks to the amazing love and hospitality by @jumeirahvittaveli! Until we meet again, Sonakshi wrote.