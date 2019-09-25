“Islamic Terrorists Targeting this Community in Kerala” Vice President of National Commission For Minorities Sends Letter to Amit Shah

Vice President of National Commission For Minorities- Mr. George Kurien of BJP has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that Christians are the soft target of Islamic terrorists operating in Kerala. In his letter, the BJP leader expounded that issue is serious and is capable of creating communal discord in the state.

“National Investigation Agency must be assigned to inquire about the Love Jihad conversions. There must be a law implemented against the tendency of people falling prey to forced religious conversions,” he said in his letter.

Mr. Kurien also added that out of the 21 people who joined ISIS. five are converts from Christianity and that after a gap, issues of forced conversions are occurring frequently in Kerala.