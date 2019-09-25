Job openings in Dubai with Rs 35000 salary : Details inside

The Dubai-based airline Emirates is looking to recruit at least 3,000 cabin crew globally. “The position is open to all nationalities but we are looking to hire as many Emiratis as possible for this position,” Abdulaziz Al Ali, executive vice-president of human resources at Emirates Group, told reporters at a media round table on Wednesday.

There are also 120 job openings for ground staff in Dubai but these are reserved only for Emiratis, he added.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announcement on Monday of the approved Emiratisation plan in Dubai, aimed at addressing the labour market needs of Emiratis.

“Providing a decent life to every citizen is our top priority,” the Crown Prince of Dubai said.

Al Ali noted that out of the current 20,000 cabin crew at Emirates, only around 50 are UAE citizens. But he said that an attractive salary and special benefits would certainly draw more Emiratis into their workforce.

“We have an open door policy and we are hiring as many Emiratis we can,” said Ali, explaining that a successful Emirati candidate for the cabin crew position will get a salary package starting at Dh18,000 a month (Dh14,000 if the staff will live in the company accommodation). On top of the basic salary, there is also a monthly retention allowance between Dh4,000-5,000 plus per diem allowance, free transportation and other benefits. Aside from the attractive salary packages, Emirates has also introduced flexible uniform policy, including allowing trousers and hijabs for female air hostesses.