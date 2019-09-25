Korea Open Badminton: After Sindhu, Naina also returns

In badminton India has a bad day as India’s ace badminton players has crashed out at Korea Open Badminton on Wednesday. India’s leading player Saina Nehwal has retired hurt in her opening match.

8th seeded Saina retired hurt in her opening match against Kim Ga Eum of South Korea at Incheon . She is the second Indian player to retired hurt as earlier in the morning B.Sai Praneeth has also retired hurt against his opening match against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.

Giving a shock to Indian fans the World Champion P.V.Sindhu has faced a defeat in her opening match against Beiwen Zhang of America.

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy the Indian duo playing the Men’s doubles also bowed out of the tournament. The only consolation for India is Parupalli Kashyap has advanced to next round by defeating Lu Chia Hung of Taiwan.