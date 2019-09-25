Manmohan Singh Birthday Special : Here are some interesting facts about former PM

Dr. Manmohan Singh birthday falls on 26th September. This year he will turn 87 years old. Manmohan Singh who is the former Prime Minister of India continued his term as Prime Minister for 10 years from 2004-2014. Dr. Manmohan Singh is an economist and Politian who brought enormous change in the country’s economy and growth.

Lesser Known Facts About Manmohan Singh:

After the Partition of India, his family migrated to Amritsar, where he studied at Hindu College.

Manmohan Singh studied Economics and got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 1952 and 1954 respectively from Panjab University.

He completed his Economics Tripos at the University of Cambridge in 1957. In 1960, Manmohan Singh went to the University of Oxford for the D.Phil.

In 1972, Singh was Chief Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance and in 1976 he was Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

In 1982, Singh was appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India under then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. He remained at the post till 1985.

He became finance minister in 1991 during PV Narsimha Rao government. When he took charge of the ministry, India’s fiscal deficit was close to 8.5 per cent of the gross domestic product. He introduced the LPG to reboot the Indian Economy.

In 1993, Singh offered his resignation from the post of Finance Minister for not being able to anticipate a USD 1.8 billion securities scandal. However, Narsimha Rao did not accept his resignation.

The former PM was first elected to the upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, in 1991 from Assam. He was also re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013.

From 1998 to 2004, during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, he was the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

In 1999, Singh contested for the Lok Sabha from South Delhi but failed to win the seat.