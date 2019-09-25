“Modi Won’t Get Acceptance Outside Gujarat” As P.M Modi Grows in Stature as a Global Star, Words of this Kerala Political Analyst becomes Laughworthy

With the grand success of the recently concluded Howdy-Modi event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown in stature as a global reader. The reception he got at the U.S and the kind of turn out his presence produced was unmatched. As even his political opponents are in awe about his growth, an old video of a Kerala political analyst and a former member of parliament judging the reach of Narendra Modi has surfaced on the Internet again.

It is none other than Dr. Sebastian Paul, a well-known face to Malayalis, who was making an assumption that Modi’s popularity cannot go beyond Gujarat!

“Narendra Modi is a success, but this success will be confined to the boundaries of Gujarat. He will not get nation-wide acceptance,”Mr. Paul had said in a news channel discussion six years ago. Watch the video

Not just that Modi was re-elected as the prime minister of India, but he is making fans abroad too. The irony of Mr. Paul’s words is only more apparent now with Modi’s growth.