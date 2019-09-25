MP slaps party worker on stage: See video

A video of a MP slamming a party worker on the stage has ignited controversy. The incident took place in Odisha.

Chandrasekhar Sahu,the former union minister and the Lok Sabha member from Berhampur in Odisha has slammed a young party worker at a party event on Tuesday at a party meeting in Gajapati district. Sahu is a senior leader of ruling Biju Janata Dal.

A former Union Minister & a sitting Parliamentarian (Berhampur MP) slaps a fan in full public view. Hasn't he brought disgrace to #Odisha with such outrageous and shameful conduct? Hope everyone is watching!@PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha @narendramodi @ombirlakota @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PATmhCkdsn — Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) September 24, 2019

Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, who attended the meeting to join BJD. Sangram Sahu is the youth Congress former district president.

But Sangram Sahu claimed that he was not slapped by the leader. He said that the MP has just touched his cheek like a elder brother.