Latest NewsIndia

MP slaps party worker on stage: See video

Sep 25, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of a MP slamming a party worker on the stage has ignited controversy. The incident took place in Odisha.

Chandrasekhar Sahu,the former union minister and the Lok Sabha member from Berhampur in Odisha has slammed a young party worker at a party event on Tuesday at a party meeting in Gajapati district. Sahu is a senior leader of ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Sahu slapped Sangram Sahu, who attended the meeting to join BJD. Sangram Sahu is the youth Congress former district president.

But Sangram Sahu claimed that he was not slapped by the leader. He said that the MP has just touched his cheek like a elder brother.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close