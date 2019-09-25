Opposition demands resignation of UK Prime minister Boris Johnson after SC ruling

After UK supreme courts unanimous ruling which decried PM Boris Johnson’s suspension of British parliament as ‘unlawful ‘, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his party conference speech so he could return to Westminster today. He told delegates in Brighton that Mr. Johnson had “acted illegally when he tried to shut down opposition” and “this unelected prime minister should now resign”.

Mr. Johnson had earlier justified the suspension of Parliament in order for him to bring forward a Queen’s Speech on 14 October outlining his government’s policies. Meanwhile, MPs and peers return Westminster for their next sitting. The PM will return today from New York after the World Climate Summit.