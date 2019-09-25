Pakistan based terror group targets Modi, Shah and Doval: Alert issued

The Intelligence agencies reported that Pakistan based Islamic militant outfit is preparing plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The intelligence agencies in its report to home ministry has claimed this. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has informed this in letter to union home ministry.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group is behind this move. The terrorist group based in Pakistan is targeting PM, Shah and Doval as protesting against revoking Article 370 which gave Kashmir a special status. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) under the leadership of global terrorist Mazood Azhar is cooperating with Pakistan intelligence agency ISI for this says the report.

After the report a security alert has been declared and in around 30 cities in the country security has tightened.

The Islamic militant group has changed its name to ‘Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir'(which roughly translates to “gathering of the descendants of martyrs of J&K”). This move is to ward off international pressure and scrutiny over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan.

It is reported that the group is making plan to conduct suicide attacks against Indian military camps and security post. The group is also planning to strike at Indian airports.The union government has alerted warning in 30 cities including Jammu, Amritsar, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Pathankott, Kanpur and Lucknow. The security for Ajit Doval has been strengthened.