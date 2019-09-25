Pakistan Prime Minister again quotes Congress party to attack India on Kashmir issue

Disappointed over the not getting global attention and support in Jammu and Kashmir issue Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan again quotes the words of India’s main opposition party Congress to attack India.

Imran Khan cited the words of Congress party to make a point on the curfew imposed on Jammu and Kashmir. ” For a start, they have to lift the curfew, that is the beginning. Even the Congress party in India has commented that poor people have been shut inside for 50 days. No one knows what happening with the political prisoners. Modi has boxed himself in a blind alley”, the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

This is not the first time that the Pakistan Prime Minister using the quotes of Congress to give strength to his words.Earlier also he used the words of Rahul Gandhi the former president of Congress to support his stands on Kashmir.