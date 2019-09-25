Prabhas’s new film titled as ‘Jaan’: details inside

Telugu actor Prabhas’s has rose into national fame after the colossal film series ‘Bahubali’. His last release ‘Saaho’ a multi-lingual action flick has opened to mixed review by critics but has shattered the box-office.

After Saaho the actor will be acting in a romantic film. The film is touted to be period romantic drama. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna. It is reported that the film is to be titled as ‘Jaan’. Prabhas will play the role of a palm reader in the film.

The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. The film was supposed to start shooting from November 2018. But the project was postponed due to Saaho.

Earlier at the time of launch of the film Prabhas wrote in Facebook that he’s quite excited about the project. “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalized Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon”, said director of the film Radha Krishna then.

Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady of the film. Jagapathi Babu is rumored to play the antagonist in the film. The film bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations.