Fifth seed PV Sindhu lost to American Zhang Beiwen today making her early first-round exit from Korea Open.PV Sindhu won the first game comfortably but the American shuttler made a roaring come back to win the next two games 21-7, 22-24, 15-21.

The 24-year-old reigning world champion is through tough times as it is her second consecutive early exit. Earlier this week she lost to Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament.