The Saudi Arabian Royal Court in a statement issued on Wednesday announced that a member of the royal family has passed away.

The Royal Court statement has announced the news of passing away of Her Royal Highness Princess Shurooq bint bandar bin Fahad bin Saad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. The princess has apssed away on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers will be offered after Asar prayer . The funeral prayer will be at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.