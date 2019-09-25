South-Indian actor wants to marry and hook-up with these actresses; check it out

Telugu actor Varun Tej has revealed the named the actresses whom he wants to marry and hook- up with. The actor who is very much popular among girls for his hot and charming looks has revealed his secret wishes in a TV chat show.

Varun Tej has raveled all his wishes in the ‘Feet Up With the Stars Telugu’ show hosted by Lakshmi Manchu.

In the show the host Lakshmi Manchu has asked the actor who would he to choose to ‘kill, marry and hook-up’ amongst Sai Pallavi, Rashi Khanna, and Pooja Hegde. The actor replied he will kill Rashi Khanna, hook-up with Pooja Hegde and will marry Sai Pallavi.