Speaker Nancy Pelosi closes in for Trump impeachment

This prompted US speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi Tuesday to announce the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying he betrayed his oath of office by seeking help from a foreign power to hurt his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.However the impeachment stands little chance to push Trump from office, experts say.