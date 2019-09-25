Stock Market: Sensex,Nifty falls down

In the Indian equity market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has today slipped down.The main reason for the downfall of Indian stock market was the loss in the Asian stock market after American senators called for an impeachment inquiry against US President.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,593.52 falling by 1.29% or losing 504 points. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 11,440.20 by registering a loss of 1.28% or 148 points.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, Indian Oil, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top losers in the market were State Bank of India, Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra and Hindalco.