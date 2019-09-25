This Indian businessman is the ‘richest Indian’: Know the richest Indians and their wealth

According to the ‘IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List’, the chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian man. He has has topped the list of richest Indians for the eighth consecutive year. His total worth is 3,80,700 crore rupees.

The Indian business family based in England SP Hinduja & family is in the second position with assets worth Rs 1,86,500 crore.They are followed by Wipro founder Azim Premji at the third place with a wealth of Rs 1,17,100 crore.

L N Mittal, chairman and CEO of Arcelor Mittal, was the 4th richest with a wealth of Rs 1,07,300 crore and Gautam Adani was placed on the 5th position with a net worth of Rs 94,500 crore.

Others in the top 10 include Uday Kotak at the 6th place with a wealth of Rs 94,100 crore, Cyrus S Poonawalla at 7th position with Rs 88,800 crore assets, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry at 8th spot with a wealth of Rs 76,800 crore, Shapoor Pallonji at 9th position with a net worth of Rs 76,800 crore and Dilip Shanghvi at 10th slot with Rs 71,500-crore wealth.

With a net worth of Rs 7,500 crore, Ritesh Agarwal (25) of Oyo Rooms is the youngest selfmade entrepreneur and the wealthiest under 40 years is Divyank Turakhia (37) of Media.net.

Roshni Nadar (37) of HCL technologies is the richest woman followed by Smita V Crishna (68) of Godrej Group with a net worth of Rs 31,400 crore. With a net worth of Rs 18,500 crore, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon retains the crown of the richest self-made woman in India.

The number of Indians having a net worth of more than Rs 1,000 crore has grown to 953 this year from 831 in 2018. While, the number of billionaires in terms of US dollar has reduced to 138 from 141.