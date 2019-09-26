Pinarayi Vijayan True Guruvayoorappan Devotee! Check Out What Sandeepananda Giri Said

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Guruvayoor temple had created quite a few controversies. He had come there to lay foundation stone to the Temple police station near the Guruvayoor temple. The iconic elephants of the temple- Guruvayoor Padmanabhan, Valiya Kesavan and Indrasen were used to welcome chief minister and Hindu believers have already raised concerns about this. These elephants are used in the procession related to temple customs and rituals and devotees have mostly not liked the elephants being used for receiving Kerala C.M.

Meanwhile, left-leaning Hindu saint Sandeepananda Giri has made a Facebook post in the form of a conversation between father and son, where the father’s explanation for a true devotee, eventually convinces the son that comrade Vijayan is the true Guruvayoorappan devotee. Here is a translation of the concise form of his Facebook post followed by the actual post.