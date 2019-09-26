4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan-India Border

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit the border region of Pakistan and India near Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The tremors were felt at 12.31 pm at a depth of five kilometre. No casualties have been reported.

This comes two days after at least 19 people were killed and around 100 injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The quake damaged roads and many buildings in Mirpur, a town in PoK, which has been worst affected by the earthquake.