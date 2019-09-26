BJP leader files police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has filed a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj for fear-mongering, trying to cause trouble and spreading lies through social media about NRC.

In a letter addressed to DCP, New Delhi, Mishra has stated that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj spread falsehoods regarding NRC implementation in Delhi as well as about the guidelines issues by the Supreme Court regarding the same and to compare the migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha to illegal immigrants living in India.

He states that Delhi CM knowingly spread falsehood regarding National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the media so that the common citizens get wary of NRC and it could lead to a law and order situation in the state. CM Kejriwal along with his aide AAP MLA Bharadwaj lied that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, the migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Bihar who live in work in the national capital will be thrown out of Delhi.