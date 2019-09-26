Ex-minister’s convoy vehicle rams into truck ; two killed,several injured

At least two persons were killed and five others injured when a vehicle in the security convoy of the former Union minister of state for Home, Hansraj Ahir met with an accident near Jamb on Nagpur-Chandrapur highway, some 100 kms from Nagpur, on Thursday morning.

The security vehicle was reported to have lost control while trying to save a stray monkey before ramming into a truck resulting in immediate deaths of driver Vinod Vitthal Zhade, a state police constable and CRPF jawan, Phaljibhai Patel –both part of former minister’s security detail.

Five others who got injured in the accident were rushed to a private nursing home in Nagpur; three are reported to be critical.

Ahir was travelling in another vehicle and escaped unscathed, said reports.

Ahir, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a three-time MP from Chandrapur who held the post of Minister of State for Home Affairs lost to Congress’ Suresh Dhanorkar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.