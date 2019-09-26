Former Indian team captain to join BJP today

Former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, according to Media sources. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Balkaur Singh will also join the BJP along with Sandeep Singh

According to sources, the former hockey captain and SAD MLA are likely to be inducted in the party by afternoon at around 3:30 pm in the presence of Subhash Barala, state president of BJP in Haryana.

Sandeep Singh might contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Pehowa constituency, a small town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.