Due to heavy and incessant rain, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions under Kollam corporation in Kerala. District collector informed that all educational institutions including professional colleges will have a holiday. This also applies to schools of all syllabus(CBSE, ICSE), Madrassa, etc. Anganwadis might open, but it will be a holiday for students.

There will be no changes to the dates of university/board/public exams. though.