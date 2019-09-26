Indian Army plans to induct Artificial Intelligence to bolster capability

Indian Army is likely to start using Artificial Intelligence or AI in the next couple of years with an aim to boost its combat capabilities, and the first one to get the technology will be its mechanised forces, a top commander has said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on AI at the military station in Haryana’s Hisar on Wednesday, South Western Command’s Chief Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler said from ground to space, artificial intelligence will assist the army in every sphere.

“For using AI for military usage and mechanised forces, the army has to become completely network-centric. Presently, we are very network-enabled,” he said.

“Very soon, in the next 2-3 years, the army may be inducting AI for constructive and disruptive usage, and the first one to use that will be the mechanised forces,” said the top army commander of the Jaipur-based ‘Sapta Shakti’.

The seminar on AI, a first in connection with military field formation, was organised by the South Western Command ‘Sapta Shakti’ and also attended by domain experts from academia and the industry.

Lt Gen Kler said the seminar was a “big step” towards boosting combat capabilities.

“Initially, AI will be for constructive use, helping the commander take his decision. Taking an information and converting into intelligence, that is possibly the first usage of AI for army in a constructive manner,” he said.

“But, soon we will have to take into account the disruptive use of artificial intelligence,” he added.

Asked if AI can help predict accidents like the MiG-21 jet crash, he said safety of humans should be put above safety of a system. “Any system can crash, but what is important is that even if we incorporate AI, safety of humans has to be more important over safety of machines. And, in today”s crash, what is more important is that the two pilots are safe,” the top commander said.