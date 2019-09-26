Latest NewsIndia

Man beaten for saying ‘India a Hindu Rashtra’ :Watch Video

Sep 26, 2019, 03:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

A group of people on Wednesday assaulted a man here who allegedly said that ‘India was a Hindu Nation and Muslims should not come here.’The incident took place at a mall in Mangalore on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident of the video has gone viral on social media in which the victim can be heard saying that “India was a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are not welcome.”

He is Manjunath from Mangalore, he was surrounded by a Muslim mob inside a mall & was brutally assaulted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close