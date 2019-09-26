MS Dhoni set to make his bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt

Former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon be seen on the big screen.

The cricket legend is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

According to a Koimoi report, the movie is titled Doghouse and is being directed by Samir Karnik, whose last venture was the 2012 film Chaar Din Ki Chandni, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Om Puri in lead roles.

“Titled Doghouse, the film revolves around three underdogs and will have many big names in lead roles. While Sanju is locked, the filmmakers are still finalising the other pivotal characters”, a source was quoted as saying to Peepingmoon.

The reports further say that whle Sanjay Dutt has been finalised as one of the leading characters, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty have been approached too. As far as MS Dhoni’s role is concerned, it is reported that the cricketer will be seen in a cameo.