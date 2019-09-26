OMG, Did this Statue Reach Imran Khan? Malayalis Cannot Stop Laughing at this Pic From Imran’s Office

Junior Mandrake, a Malayalam movie released in 1997 was absolute laugh riot that keeps people entertained even today. The plot of the movie centers around a statue, which is believed to bring misfortune to anyone who is in possession of it. People try to remove this statue from their custody and all the incidents that follow make up for an excellent entertainer.

But guess what Malayali’s have spotted now? In a picture of Imran Khan that is probably taken from his office, there is a sculpture behind Imran that looks identical to the mandrake statue. Keralites are wondering if all the bad things happening to Imran recently is whether because he is in possession of the Mandrake statue. Check out this pic.