Piravom church case : Kerala Govt takes over Piravom St. Mary’s Church

Kerala government on Thursday took over the St. Mary’s Church at Piravom where members of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church were protesting. Jacobite faction occupied the Church premisees on Wednesday morning to prevent rival Orthodox priests from offering prayers.

The government action came a few hours after the Kerala High Court directed Kerala Police to remove the protesters.The government will a report to the court soon. Even though the Supreme Court had nearly two years ago allowed the Orthodox faction to offer prayers at the church, members belonging to the rival faction allegedly prevented them from entering it.