Student Who Got Stabbed by SFI Leaders at University College Campaigns for SFI

AKhil Chandran, a student from University College at Palayam was stabbed by a few SFI leaders inside the college campus, a few months ago. The issue did not end inside the campus as a detailed inquiry about the stabbing even revealed some of the fraud that happened in PSC exams, through which the culprits were able to secure top ranks in PSC exams. Akhil, the victim has regained his health, but none of the mishaps that happened in his life has affected his belief in SFI! Akhil is back to the college campaigning for SFI, for the college union election.

“Will correct the mistakes. What happened to me was an individual problem. It was never SFI the organization. Then and now, SFI will always be on my heart,” he wrote on Facebook.

In another Facebook post, he was seen resorting to familiar words of Left- “If you try to blow out the fire, it will be lit up even more. We can join hands in the fight to maintain the plurality and secularism of this nation. Student community should join the fight to make SFI win,” he added. (Check out his post below)