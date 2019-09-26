These are the Foods Men Should Eat For Better Sexual Health. Know the Benefit of Each

These are times where men need to be careful. For the sexual diseases are affecting more men at a younger age, and you need to watch your diet. If your penis needs special attention, to bring all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals to it, here are some food items you should include in your diet.

Keep Sperm Healthy With Carrots

Carrot improves both sperm count and motility (the movement and swimming of sperm). Researches say that this vegetable can improve male fertility.

For Your Penile Health, Eat Oats

Amino acids found in oats relax blood vessels and can help with erectile dysfunction. So start finding a place for it in your diet.

Tomatoes Improve Sperm Concentration

Tomatoes improve male fertility, sperm quality as they improve sperm concentration. Even drinking tomato juice is a nice idea.

Chilly is Spicy, It can Spice up Your Bedroom

Found abundantly in chili peppers, capsaicin triggers the release of endorphins — the “feel good” hormone. It can also rev up the libido.

Coffee can prevent this disease

Studies prove that two to three cups of coffee a day can prevent erectile dysfunction. It can help you get stronger erections.

Do Not Forget Spinach

Spinach has a number of benefits, but what should be mentioned here is that they contain a fair amount of magnesium, which also helps improve and stimulate blood flow. It helps boost testosterone levels.