Woman kidnapped,gangraped by 9 auto drivers

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and dumped on a road in Agartala, Tripura.The woman was abducted on the night of September 24 by an auto-rickshaw driver on her way back from a hospital. She was gangraped by him and eight others before she was dumped on the road near the local government circuit house at around 11:30 pm.

She was discovered by passersby in a nearly unconscious state in the wee hours on September 25.

Tripura Police, on September 26, arrested six out of the nine accused. All six have been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy.