Women are more active gamers than men,says Study

A new study reveals Indian women are hyper-casual gamers and spend two hours playing free games on an average on their smartphones.

The gamer stereotype has always belonged to boys and men, but that notion doesn’t seem to be true anymore. A recent survey by CyberMedia Research on September 23 stated that 95 per cent of the women they surveyed in a test involving 2,000 smartphone users, were very active ‘gamers’. In comparison, only 86 per cent of men turned out to be active gamers.

About 75 per cent of the people surveyed played games for up to two hours on their smartphones. The study further revealed that of the people surveyed, 78 per cent of women made it to the two-hour mark compared to 72 per cent of men. 33 per cent of the people engaged in multiple gaming sessions in a single week.

“The results have broken some of the most common notions associated with mobile gaming. Women are active in gaming. Yet, it is true to say that they prefer some unique games, and stick with free-to-play games and generally speaking, avoid in-app purchases,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR. “They are hyper-casual gamers, and very much under-served. For the gaming developer community, this cohort represents a significant opportunity,” he added.

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. Most women claimed the key benefit of gaming was the stress-busting they obtained from it. Games offered them an escape from routine work-related pressures and/or daily chores. Women also agreed that the convenience of smartphones that can be carried anywhere and at any time also attributed to this.