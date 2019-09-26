Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Hockey player Sandeep Singh join BJP

Wrestler Padma Shri Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. Yogeshwar Dutt had also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh have joined the BJP ahead of the Haryana assembly elections scheduled in October 2019. According to the reports, the saffron party is likely to field the two sportsmen as candidates to contest the Haryana assembly polls.

The wrestler, who hails from Haryana, had met Subhash Barala in New Delhi on Wednesday and informed that he has submitted his resignation from the Haryana Police.

Yogeshwar Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic games, was also in contention for a Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP for recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019. His name was also recommended by the BJP’s state unit.