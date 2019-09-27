17-Year-old boy raped in public Toilet ;shares incident in Tweets

A 17-year-old boy took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a horrific experience that he faced in his hometown in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The teenager alleged that he was raped by two men inside a public toilet in broad daylight and people around seemed unaffected by the incident. Describing his ordeal on Twitter, the boy alleged that two men with a cloth on their face barged in the public toilet. One of the men caught his hands while the other man held his butt and pulled his pants down.

“It was in the afternoon. I was crossing the road. I wanted to use the public washroom. There was at the corner. I went in. After some time, two men with cloth on their faces banged in. They tried to force me. One of them had caught my hands. The other held my butt. He put my pants down. He then inserted his penis inside me”, he said.

Anguished by the incident, the boy said the city has disappointed him as even boys aren’t safe in the city. The boy stated that the incident was so painful that he burst into tears. “I began to cry. As I shouted, they left me. and tried to run. I didn’t know what to do. I ran away. I could not handle two of them. I came back home”, he added.