5 Foods to lower blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, happens when the pressure of the blood is causing your artery walls to expand. This pressure can cause blood vessel damage that often leads to heart disease, stroke, among other life-threatening problems.

Blood pressure is the measure the pressure of the blood within the circulatory system which comprises of heart,arteries-Veins and their millions of capillaries spread all over the body. Healthy or normal blood pressure is characterized as more than 120 over 80 and less than 140 over 90 (120/80-140/90). If it’s higher than that range, say 150/100, you would be considered to have high blood pressure, which could be a cause for concern. As a matter of fact foods, we consume have a major impact on real-time blood pressure.

Here are the foods which are time tested to lower the blood pressure levels.

Oatmeal: ‘Quaker’ the familiar oatmeal company is the first food product to get FDA’s Healthy heart stamp on its product’s box.

These heart-healthy benefits come about due to oatmeal’s ability to deliver on high-fiber, low-fat, and low-sodium.

Potatoes: One Potato contains approximately 897 mg of potassium. That’s 25 percent of the daily recommended amount.

Bananas: Potassium in bananas helps to lower blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of salt. Salt retains water, which can be problematic if your kidneys cannot get rid of it.Higher the fluid retention higher the blood pressure.

Dark Chocolate: There are so many heart-healthy benefits of dark chocolate — almost too many to list. In a 100 gram bar with 70-85% cocoa contains fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, as well as plenty of potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium.