Anushka Sarma Appreciates What this Woman From Kerala Did. Click to Find Out

Aparna Lavakumar, a senior police officer from Thrissur Rural Women Police Station, Kerala had given her hair for the cancer patients at Amala hospital in Thrissur. Amala’s action was appreciated by one and all and now congratulations are pouring from Bollywood too.

Bollywood actress and wife of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli-Anushka Sarma, in her Instagram story, has appreciated what AMala has done. Check out the post.

This is not the first time Amala has been in news for her exemplary acts. She has given the gold ornaments she wore to the needy on a couple of occasions before.