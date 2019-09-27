Apple issues warning for millions of iPhone users

Apple disapproves of the use of third-party display repairs and states a warning will show up in case an device is detected to be using non-genuine spare parts.

The tech giant revealed this in a new support page which reads: “Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display”. This message will show up on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, reported Engadget. The message can be seen in the About section under Settings.

Details about the message were also included in the iOS 13.1 release notes, suggesting the feature was enabled with the iOS 13.1 update.

In the warning, Apple tells users that using non-genuine display parts and going to unauthorized service providers could lead to multi-touch issues, incorrect color calibration and ambient light sensor problems, among others. Apple also stated that they will soon begin verifying third-party repair stores and will offer stores the same “genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics” as Apple Authorized Service Providers.