Replying to an avalanche of criticism aimed at young climate change activist Greta Thunberg Author and mental Health activist Matt Haig says why age is not a bar to disregard Greta’s message.

He advocates her message is important and should not be disregarded owing to her nubility. He was replying to a Twitterati who expressed concern on the swiss teen’s mental stability, over the meltdown during her UN address. Following Matt’s tweet, many came up with support to Greta.