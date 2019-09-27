By-election result not seen as a defeat, says Nisha Jose K mani

Nisha Jose K Mani, the daughter in law of K.M.Mani has claimed that the defeat in the Pala by-election is not seen as a defeat. The defeat in the Pala, the strong hold of UDF where K.M.Mani was the MLA for long 54 years is taken as a occasion for learning and self-criticism , said Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani’s wife.

Pala assembly constituency faced a by-election after the former minister and veteran Kerala Congress leader K.M.Mani passed away earlier this year. He had represented the constituency for long 54 years.

Mani C Kappan, the candidate of ruling LDF has won by a majority of 2943 votes. He defeated Jose Tom of the UDF .