‘Cockfishing’ the Weird New Trend in Dating. Do You Know What this Word Means?

Dating has seen many trends, has created many new words and there is always something new happening in this field. So what’s new here? Guess What – Cockfishing is the new buzzword of dating. Do you know what it means?

Its quiet simple. A cockfish is someone who edits their picture and changes the size of their penis to attract people! They are people trying to make their manhood seem bigger than what it is to impress people.

They achieve this by editing their pic using the software, posing it next to items that could make the penis look big or even by using a special lens.

There is already a word called catfish which is about people who changes their entire identity-using fake names and pictures to make them look like somebody else.