“Come and check, No Militant Groups in Pakistan” Says Imran Khan

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, his Pakistani counterpart too addressed UNGA. Modi touched on a number of issues like global warming, single-use plastic ban, terrorism etc and did not mention Kashmir, while Imran khan resorted to his usual subjects-RSS, Modi, Kashmir, etc.
Mr. Khan said that there are no militant groups in Pakistan now and that United Nations officials can come and check themselves. He also added that when Pakistan joined the U.S in the fight against terrorism, Mujahideen groups turned against Pakistan.
The Mujahideen groups, which were trained by Pakistan and funded by the US, were called terrorist groups by the Soviet. Come 9/11, Pakistan joined the war against terrorism. Now that we joined the US which occupied Afghanistan, these groups turned against us. 70,000 Pakistanis died in this war” he said.
When we came to power, we would dismantle what was left of these groups. I know India keeps accusing us that there are military groups but there are not. The United Nations officials came come and check themselves” he added(as quoted by a national media)
