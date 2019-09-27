Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals gold and silver has dropped down.The price of both the precious metals has slipped in the national market and international market.

In the international market the yellow metal was trading lower at $.1497.17 per ounce. Silver also was trading at lower $.17.54 per ounce.

In India the price of gold has slipped down. In national capital New Delhi, the price of gold has slipped by Rs.121 to reach at Rs.38,564 per 10 gram. Gold was settled trading on Thursday at Rs.38,685 per 10 gram.

Silver was also trading lower at Rs.46,384 per a kilo lowered by Rs.851. Silver was ended trading at Rs.47,235 per a kilo on Thursday.