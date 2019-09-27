Congress MLA predicts by-election result; Gets trolled by social media

Congress MLA Anil Akkara has been trolled after his prediction about Pala by-election has wronged. Anil Akkara the Congress MLA from Vadakkancherry has predicted that Tom Jose the UDF candidate will win. He has been trolled by the social media as Tom Jose lost the stronghold of UDF to LDF candidate Mani C Kappan.

Anil Akkara on his Facebook shared a post in which he claimed that as per his calculation Tom Jose will by a majority of 17,000 votes. And then October month is for us, he wrote on Facebook pointing to the other five by-election that is scheduled on October .