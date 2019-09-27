Emirates announces special offers on tickets

The national airliner of Dubai Emirates Airlines has announced special offer on tickets. The airliner has announced special offers on tickets to Philippines. Passengers interested in travelling to Philippines can avail this special offer tickets.

The special offer is valid for booking of tickets made starting today until October 8, 2019 for travel until June 30, 2020.

Economy class tickets for Manila starts at Dh.1795. Business class tickets is charged Dh.7995. Economy class tickets to Clark will be available at Dh.1895 and business class at Dh.7995. The economy class ticket to Cebu is priced at Dh.2145 and business class tickets to Cebu is priced at Dh.8055.