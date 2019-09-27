Former bodyguard of Salman Khan gets crazy , taken into custody for the havoc

A video of Anaz Qureshi- the former bodyguard of Salman Khan is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows the bodybuilder been taken down by the police, fire brigade officials and locals after many attempts. A report by IANS stated the police had to use ropes and nets to bring him under control.

He was reportedly on a high dose of steroids which he took probably to win a bodybuilding championship. He was the first-runner up in the championship. It took several ropes, and nets to tame the ‘wild’ bodyguard as can be seen in the video below.