NEWS

Former bodyguard of Salman Khan gets crazy , taken into custody for the havoc

Sep 27, 2019, 07:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of Anaz Qureshi- the former bodyguard of Salman Khan is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows the bodybuilder been taken down by the police, fire brigade officials and locals after many attempts. A report by IANS stated the police had to use ropes and nets to bring him under control.

He was reportedly on a high dose of steroids which he took probably to win a bodybuilding championship. He was the first-runner up in the championship. It took several ropes, and nets to tame the ‘wild’ bodyguard as can be seen in the video below.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close