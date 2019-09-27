Gang raped woman thrown out of moving car in Agartala

In a shameful incident, a woman was mercilessly raped in a moving car and then thrown out on to the streets of Agartala. The woman 32, was returning home after visiting her six-year-old ailing daughter in Agartala Medical College. Her condition is serious but she is responding to treatment as per the report.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the victim hired an auto-rickshaw to reach home. The auto driver was known to her but she felt suspicious when he took a different route, but he said the de-route is only to get more passengers so she can share the hire charges. On the way, four persons boarded in the vehicle and soon gagged her and tied the hands. They forcibly shifted her to a car and drove to Narsingarh, about 15 km away,” said police officer Hasina quoting the complaint filed by the woman’s husband.

At Narsingarh, four more persons who were waiting in the roadside jungle got into the car and all of them raped her there. She was thrown out of the car near the circuit house at Agartala around midnight.BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik has condemned the incident and demanded a speedy investigation into it and the arrest of the rest of the culprits.