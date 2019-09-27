Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy : Dr Kafeel Khan cleared of charges in children death case

Two years after a doctor at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur was suspended, arrested and jailed for his alleged role in the deaths of over 60 children due to alleged oxygen shortage, a state government report has absolved him of all major accusations.

Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan was posted as a pediatrician or child care specialist at the BRD Medical College in August 2017 when 63 children died in just two days, between August 10 and 11 , allegedly because the oxygen supply to the children’s ward at the hospital, including critical care units, ran out.

After massive outrage and a visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the hospital in his hometown, Dr Kafeel Khan was suspended. While suspending him, the Uttar Pradesh government said he had failed to take prompt action or warn his superiors about the impending crisis despite knowing about the situation.