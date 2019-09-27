Govt to ban single-use plastic,green tax to be imposed

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to impose a green tax besides banning single-use plastic.

To keep a check on pollution by industrial houses, the state will collect the green tax.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the crucial decisions at a review meeting with the Forest and Environment Department.

Taking a serious view of growing pollution levels and its impact on the society, he noted that about one lakh tonnes of waste is being generated by pharma companies but only 30 percent of it is being recycled. The remaining 70 percent is left in the open, polluting the environment.

He directed the Forest and Environment Department officials to prepare a proposal within one month to promote protection of environment and prevention of pollution. “How can our future generation survive if we do not protect our environment and nature? Our state should inspire the nation,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to study and observe the various methods and steps taken by other countries in preserving environment and controlling pollution.

He noted that few hatchery zones have been identified in the state and in the country and industries cannot be established in these zones. Despite setting up the pharma city in the state for pharma companies, permission was given for pharma companies to set up the units in a zone.

He took a serious view of the pollution levels in Visakhapatnam. “The pollution levels in Visakhapatnam are very high. They should be controlled immediately, otherwise will be severe consequences,” he said.