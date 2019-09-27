Hindu girl’s death in Pakistan:Police recovers deleted mobile phone messages

In a startling revelation into the case of the Pakistani Hindu medical student Nimrita Kumari’s mysterious death, it has come to light that the deceased was in touch with her classmate Mehran Abro before her death.

Police have obtained a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) report which revealed that Mehran, who is in police custody in connection with the case, deleted his mobile phone messages after Nimrita’s death. However, FIA has recovered the chat record data.

The messages have revealed that Nimrita, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room earlier this month, constantly tried to contact Mehran. However, the accused had stopped answering her messages. Mehran and Nimrita also had a heated argument over marriage.

According to police sources, Mehran’s statement will be recorded again.

Mehran had earlier claimed that the victim was in love with him and wanted to get married.

A judicial probe into the case will begin from Friday after the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted permission in this regard.

An SHC judge had sought permission following a letter written to him by the Sindh government, seeking a judicial probe into the matter.

Larkana Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Ali Baloch, who has confirmed the development to Dawn news, said that the judge is likely to visit the hostel room, from where Nimrita Kumari’s body had been recovered, adding that forensic reports of cell phones and laptops taken into custody by the police would also be shared with him.